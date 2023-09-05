Steve Harwell, Former Lead Singer Of Smash Mouth, Dies At 56

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of rock band Smash Mouth, died on Labor Day after dealing with a host of health complications over the years. Harwell retired from public life back in 2021 after a Smash Mouth performance where he reportedly threatened audience members and made obscene gestures.

USA Today obtained an official statement from Smash Mouth’s manager Robert Hayes detailing that Steve Harwell was surrounded by his family and friends in his final days at his home in Boise, Idaho.

From USA Today:

“Steve Harwell passed away this morning Sept. 4, 2023 at his home in Boise, Idaho. He was surrounded by family and friends and passed peacefully and comfortably,” Hayes said in a statement.

“Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom,” the statement continued. “And the fact that he achieved this near-impossible goal with very limited musical experience makes his accomplishments all the more remarkable.”

Smash Mouth was known for its massive hit “All Star” from the band’s second album Astro Lounge, which sold triple platinum. The band’s debut album, Fush Yu Mang, sold double platinum on the back of the single “Walkin’ On The Sun.”

The band’s last released studio album was Magic, released in 2012. The band also dropped a single, “Camelot,” in 2021 but it was not attached to a full album project.

Shortly after an October 2021 concert appearance where Harwell appeared intoxicated and gesturing violently to the crowd, he retired after citing health concerns.

Steve Harwell was 56.

Photo: Getty