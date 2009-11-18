Jermaine Dupri Owes Over $3 Million In Taxes

Jermaine Dupri has seen his name in the news lately for positive reasons. Most recently JD’s been in the headlines for his work alongside his Ocean’s 7 family member Nelly for Atlanta flood victims and for adding diversity to his portfolio by working with rock band Weezer.

Now however JD’s name has been added to a growing list of celebrities going through tax woes.

The state of Georgia filed a tax lien against him Tuesday for $135, 749. That’s just the beginning of his troubles however considering that the IRS filed a $3,095,004 lien against him in September.

According to his attorney James Kane, JD’s currently working on getting the liens removed and told the Detroit News his client successfully made payments on the money past due.

“I can assist you in telling you that all of the taxes have been paid and my law firm has been, and is, in the process of getting the liens removed in normal course. As to any other information, you can certainly understand under the attorney-client privilege that I am not able make any further comment.”

Riiiiiight.

Just recently JD and his incarcerated So So Def sister, Da Brat were sued by a woman who Brat assaulted at his Studio 72 club. No word on the amount asked for in that law suit.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. PAY YO BILLS PEOPLE!