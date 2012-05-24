CLOSE
Justin Bieber ft. 2 Chainz, Mac Miller & Asher Roth – "Boyfriend (Remix)" [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Based-swag-god-Bieber (One word) calls on 2 Chainz, Mac Miller, and Asher Roth to remix his first single “Boyfriend” off the 3rd album from Justin’s  lucrative discography titled “Believe”.

 

By way of illroots

 

Photo: illroots

