Justin Bieber ft. 2 Chainz, Mac Miller & Asher Roth – “Boyfriend (Remix)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Based-swag-god-Bieber (One word) calls on 2 Chainz, Mac Miller, and Asher Roth to remix his first single “Boyfriend” off the 3rd album from Justin’s lucrative discography titled “Believe”.
By way of illroots
—
Photo: illroots
