Lil’ Kim Takes In Her Ailing Estranged Father

Lil’ Kim is no stranger to snapping back at any female rapper who wants beef, but beneath that hardened exterior is a very kind heart. The Queen Bee recently made amends with her estranged father, Linwood Jones, after she learned of his Alzheimer’s diagnoses.

Growing up, Kim never had a close relationship with her father, but she credits her faith with the decision to take him in. “I believe in God, and I also believe in the quote ‘honor thy mother and thy father.’ No matter what, I’m always going to be there for my family,” she told OK! Magazine.

While he is still in the early stages of dementia, Kim explained that he is already unable to carry out certain tasks. “He can’t really pour juice. He can get dressed, but we have to help him sometimes,” she said. “Basically we have to help him do almost everything. He can walk around and stuff like that. And again, it’s early stages.”

These days the 37-year-old is splitting time between caring for her ailing father and performing around the county, via her Return of the Queen tour ,which wraps up next month.

Photo: PopCrush