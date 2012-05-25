DJ Drama Interviews J. Cole [VIDEO]

Last Sunday, J. Cole checked in with DJ Drama on his radio show to speak on a few things. Unfortunately, the first topic discussed was his situation with Diggy Simmons. After time was wasted on that, Cole addressed the more important things available for discussion. He touched on his experience on the Paradise Tour, the sophmore album, Meek Mill joining Roc Nation Management, and the joint project with Kendrick Lamar.

Aside from the rap business, Cole loosens up when asked about his NBA Finals predictions, his fanfare for both Kobe and Durant, and the video of that game of “21” that made it’s way onto the internet a few weeks back. These guys are washed on the court. Ha!

