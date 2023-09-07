Beautiful Lies?: Yung Blue Cops Pleas To His Wife, Attempts To Win Her Back After Cheating Allegations

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Bleu is copping pleas and singing I’m sorry in autotune to his wife after cheating allegations hit the internet.

Spotted on HipHopDX, Yung Bleu made a valiant attempt to get back on his wife’s good side and get out of the dog house after he admitted to flying out another woman while married.

The “Your Mines Still” singer took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday, September 5, to apologize to his wife, Tiemeria, for being unable to keep it in the pants.

Per HipHopDX:

“I would like to publicly apologize to my wife,” he began. “I will never get on the internet and bash you no matter what you say out of hurt. Your such a good woman. Solid. Rare. and I love and appreciate you.”

He continued: “It’s alot that this industry bring. Its a fast life. And Sometimes as men we fall short of what’s right! But I’ll never be stupid enough to lose what’s best for me! Hope this message reaches you somehow.

“Giving everything else to God from here back to the music and enjoying the love of my fans on tour! Family over everything [flexed bicep emoji].”

The website reports that Bleu’s wife has yet to respond, and the Mobile, Alabama, singer has since deleted the apology.

How Did We Get Here?

It all went sour for Yung Bleu when his wife put his business out there, understandably after discovering his alleged cheating ways.

She lit his a** up in a series of Instagram Stories posts telling her followers her soon-to-be ex-husband has a “short a** dick” that “don’t nobody wanna lick on.”

She wasn’t done, “N-gga stay tryna fly bitches out don’t nobody wanna lick on that short ass dick. Y’all can have his desperate bitch ass big teeth ass that hoe not lying on yo dirty ass bitch.

“Sissy bitch … Then got the nerve to put somebody on that 1800’s ass plane wings bout to fly off that bitch I’m embarrassed so now I’m finna embarrass you bitch.”

“I need the best divorce lawyer in Georgia,” she added in a follow-up post per HipHopDX’s reporting.

Welp, Yung Bleu has to do a lot of apologizing cause it does not sound good for his marriage.

—

Photo: Variety / Getty