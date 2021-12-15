Ne-Yo ft. Yung Bleu “Stay Down,” Troy Ave “So Bitter” & More | Daily Visuals 12.15.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve heard a single vocal from R&B star, Ne-Yo and as many a singer have come and gone in that space and time, the man returns to show that he’s still got the skills to pay the bills.

Linking up with Yung Bleu in his latest visuals to “Stay Down,” Ne-Yo gets back to doing what he does best, wooing a pretty young woman in a dimly lit apartment that ends up getting flooded for whatever reason. Ne-Yo loves taking women to struggle apartments for his videos.

Back in Brooklyn, Troy Ave has a little fun in the sun and in his clip to “So Bitter” hits up a pool party filled with women before taking a jet skit out for a ride.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Price featuring Big K.R.I.T., Drakeo The Ruler, and more.

NE-YO FT. YUNG BLEU – “STAY DOWN”

TROY AVE – “SO BITTER”

LIL SKRAP FT. G HERBO & DUSTY LOCANE – “POP OUT”

DRAKEO THE RULER – “GO CRAZY”

DJ KAY SLAY FT. SHAQUEEN, DIRTI DIANA, SONJA BLADE, ETC – “NEVER GIVE UP”

PRICE FT. BIG K.R.I.T. – “CURTIS”

REESE YOUNGN – “FEBREEZE”

C.M.L. – “STOP DAT”

HALEY SMALLS – “BASS”

DW FLAME – “POP A SEAL”

MALAYA – “ANXIETY”