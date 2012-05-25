Kendrick Lamar Weighs In On Gay Marriage Debate [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar has become the latest rapper to speak on the controversial issue of gay marriage. Like Jay-Z before him, the Compton, Calif. rapper steered clear of judging people based on their sexual preference. In an interview with DJ Drama, Lamar showed his support for a person’s right to live their life as they fit. “I don’t give a f**k about people doing what they gotta do. That’s your lifestyle, you dig what I’m saying?”

Lamar’s comments come after President Obama and Colin Powell both announced their support of gay marriage, and the young MC pretty much feels the same way as the aforementioned political figures. “People gonna be they own individuals and have they own worlds and I can’t knock it,” he continued. “If you didn’t believe in Jesus I can’t knock you for not [believing], you got your own beliefs and your own morals. I can’t help the way you was born if you was gay. And I can’t change that so do what you gotta do to be happy.”

Aside from commenting on political hot topics, the 24-year-old is also working on his major label debut Good Kid in a Mad City, and a joint release with J. Cole.

—

Photo: Killer Hip Hop