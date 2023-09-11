A$AP Rocky Recalls How Virgil Abloh Discovered A$AP MOB During Acceptance Speech

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The culture continues to learn how deep Virgil Abloh’s influence goes. A$AP Rocky reveals that the late great discovered A$AP MOB.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Harlem, New York native recently was honored at Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR) 16th Annual Fashion Show & Style Awards the world famous Apollo Theatre. The “Wild for the Night” rapper received the Virgil Abloh Award and recalled how the creative was one of the collective’s earliest fans. “Virgil discovered A$AP as a bunch of kids before I got my record deal and any of that. We wasn’t old enough to get into this club called Le Bain. We were sneaking in type sh*t,” he explained.

“Virgil peeped us and unbeknownst to us, he was like, ‘Wait, y’all are those Harlem kids. The trendy ones.’ We was tripping like, ‘Wait, Virgil know about us. The fashion world know about us.’ A year later, I become A$AP Rocky.” He went on to further detail Virgil’s contribution to his solo career. “Virgil went on to design my first album cover and my first tour. It’s crazy because to be a trendsetter, it takes a lot of balls… The reason I can talk in front of y’all today is because of Harlem. Thank you Harlem fashion, bro.”

You can see A$AP Rocky’s discuss Virgil Abloh below.

