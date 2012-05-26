Beyoncé Rocks First Stage Performance Since Birth Of Daughter [VIDEO]

Beyoncé, now the mother of one Blue Ivy Carter, made a return to the stage last night with a grand gala for the Revel Resort in Atlantic City. The singer/songwriter/dancer/designer/and now mother payed tribute to Whitney Houston with a touching rendering of “I Will Always Love You”, while also performing some hits from her own discography.

Even Hova gave the singer her due, tweeting, “I’m gonna say this and then I’m gonna end mine.” BEYONCE is the best performer in the world. Period.”

Bey’s performance of Lauryn Hill’s “Ex-Factor” was also a showstopper. Jay-Z’s wife will perform again tonight, so if you’re looking for something to do today, drive all the way to Atlantic City and catch the show, if you can manage to get tickets. Watch videos of her triumphant return to stage below and on the next page.

Photo: People

