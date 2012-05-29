Justin Bieber Wanted For Allegedly Assaulting Photographer

According to LT. Robert Wiard, Justin Bieber is wanted for questioning after a photographer complained of being “roughed” up by the Swag God at a shopping center in Calabasas, California. The paparazzi were trying to get a picture of the Biebs with reported girlfriend Selena Gomez, a lucrative snapshot among the gossip magazine bubble. The incident gave the alleged victim a trip to the hospital and was treated for minor injuries and was released the same day.

If I had to guess, the photographer got too close to the couple which sprung bodyguards into action and now the photographer wants something in return for getting a little too familiar.

By way of Yahoo

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs Of 2012 So Far [LISTEN]

• Bangin Candy – Taylor Gang’s Lola Monroe [PHOTOS]

• D’Angelo Tells GQ Mag That J Dilla Inspired Him To Clean Up His Act [PHOTOS]

• Drake Tour & Afterparty Pics With French Montana, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz & More [PHOTOS]

• 10 Rappers In The 40 & Over Club That Still Got The Glow

• Bout to Blow: 7 Hip-Hop Labels Accused Of Being Fronts For Illegal Drug Operations

• Mercy: 10 Hip-Hop Artists Who Chose To Die Another Day

—

Photo: Perez Hilton