Lil Wayne and Drake Refuse To Pay $400,000 Default Judgement

TMZ is reporting that YMCMB superstars, Drake and Lil Wayne are refusing to pay $400,000 to a company that sued them for allegedly bailing on a club appearance. According to sources, the two were never told about the club appearance that they were allegedly booked for the 2011 event. The default judgement that was handed down to them ordered the duo to pay $432,337.50 to Imperial Entertainment Group.The two now claim that in legal documents that they were never told about the appearance, never signed contracts to appear and were never even served with papers to show up in court. They are leaning heavily on the fact that IEG used a third party company, Melanzh Enterprises, to book them although they didn’t have the authority to.

Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images