Rihanna Ignites Twitter Beef Between Chris Brown And Meek Mill

Oh what a tangled web Rihanna weaves. The bajan beauty has graduated from a love triangle to full on a quadrilateral, involving Chris Brown, Drake, and now Meek Mill.

As the story goes, Rih Rih and Drake were in Miami together over the weekend, meanwhile Meek and Brown were busy trading Twitter threats. Brown allegedly removed the Philly rapper from his forthcoming album over his rumored fling with Rihanna, prompting a cut and dry Twitter response. “U took me off ya song cause she let me watch da throne! #dreamsandnightmares,” Meek wrote before deleting the post. Of course Brown is never one to let a potential beef go unnoticed, the 23-year-old responded with his ever-present jovial outlook, which usually occurs after he’s started some form of trouble. “Time to be a grown up! Getting off the path happens. A Positive outlook shapes my future,” he wrote Tuesday (May 29)

Meanwhile Drizzy got in on the action by likening Rihanna to a slore. “Oh that’s yur ho? That’s our ho too. Lol,” he tweeted. Chances are Rihanna doesn’t take too kindly to being called a “ho,” especially after Brown blasted her promiscuity on his “Theraflu” freestyle, but maybe Drake just tweeted the comments for shock value. In the aftermath, Rihanna also took to Twitter to share her feeling “The best part is that EYE get to choose,” she wrote.“Cupid stay away from my ho’s!!!”

These youngsters either need to find a new object of their affection, or kill the beef.

—

Photo: AP/Karen Civil