50 Cent Hasn’t Spoken To Lloyd Banks In 9 Months, Dropping The 50th Law Comic

Say it ain’t so. Rumors of continued friction between 50 Cent and his G-Unit soldier Lloyd Banks seem to be at least partially true. During a visit (by phoner) to Big Boy’s Neighborhood in Cali, the “Many Men” rapper revealed that he hasn’t spoke to the Boy Wonder in almost a year.

“I haven’t spoken to Banks in nine months,” said 50. “This is not the first time this has happened. He’s a baby. He’s the youngest in G-Unit and he got really rich at 19.”

Fif does say that the relationship hasn’t soured, but that Banks tends to go off and do what he wants to do. Listen to the conversation Fif had with Big Boy below.

Also, 50 Cent and Robert Greene are teaming with SmartComics to release a comic book edition of their New York Times best seller, The 50th Law. The new, David Grosland illustrated version drops October 10th and you can pre-order it at Amazon, and peep its cover on the next page.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Jamie Foxx Plays Freed Slave In Quentin Tarantino Directed Django Unchained [PHOTOS]

• French Montana ft. Drake, Rick Ross & Lil Wayne – “Pop Dat” BTS [PHOTOS]

• 5 Awkward Moments Involving Lauryn Hill [PHOTOS]

• The History Of The YMCMB vs. G.O.O.D. Music Cold War [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• 15 Flicks Of Rihanna Kissing People [PHOTOS]

• Stop The Lies: 10 Examples Why There Is No Such Thing As A Post-Racial America

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs Of 2012 So Far [LISTEN]

• Bangin Candy – Taylor Gang’s Lola Monroe [PHOTOS]

• 10 Rappers In The 40 & Over Club That Still Got The Glow

—

Photo: Interscope

1 2Next page »