Ice Spice Teases Collaboration With… Dunkin’ Donuts??

Ice Spice continues to come up in the world, and we ain't mad at all...

Published on September 11, 2023

HipHopWired Featured Video
Wireless Festival 2023 - Day 1

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Is Ice Spice getting her own donut? We don’t know exactly what’s going on but the Bronx bombshell just teased a possible partnership with Dunkin’ Donuts, and the world is wondering “WTF is going on?!”

On Sunday (Sept. 10), the “In Ha Mood” rapper took to her X page to drop a hint to her millions of fans that on Sept. 13 she and Dunkin’ Donuts would be releasing some sort of collaboration in the form of some pastry to get your morning started. With a picture of a Munchkin rocking a diamond encrusted piece, Spice simple wrote “america runs on MUNCHKINS.”

What, y’all thought she got her famous cakes by eating healthy?

What Ice Spice and Dunkin’ Donuts have in store for consumers remains to be seen, but y’all already know whatever it may be will ultimately move like hot cakes as her fans eat up any and everything she puts out for consumption. Whether it be an Ice Spice latte or Icey munchkin donuts, heads will buy it just to talk about it on social media.

Will y’all be copping some Ice Spice Dunkin’ menu items? Let us know in the comments section below.

dunkin' donuts Ice Spice

