Ice Spice Brutally Curving A Fan In Her DMs Goes Viral

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Shoot your shot at Ice Spice at your own risk. A video went viral last week of a response that “The People’s Princess” shot back at a fan who slid in her IG inbox.

“Hey mama,” the young fan wrote. “Small ass dreads and no Nike tech [skull emojis],” she allegedly wrote back. The fan shared the exchange with friends who clowned him for the interaction and uploaded the video of them laughing to social media.

While the clap back was brutal, some fans are praising the young fan for taking the chance.

The “Munch” rapper is known for curving fans and their romantic gestures. In February, she laughed off a fan who got on one knee and presented her with a bunch of roses during New York Fashion Week.

The starlet rose to fame with the single, “Munch (Feelin U)” followed by the singles “Bikini Bottom” and “In Ha Mood” before dropping her debut project, the Like..? EP, in January, which cracked the top 40 on the Billboard 200.

She recently collaborated with Nicki Minaj on the song, “Princess Diana.” The song debuted at No. 4 on the Hot 100 and became the first No. 1 on Hot Rap Songs by two co-billed women in its 34-year history.

“The first time I met her, I knew she was special. I got that tingling feeling [I get] every time when you meet that [kind of] artist,” says Michelle Jubelirer, CEO/chair of Capitol Music Group, according to Billboard. “I knew she was a global superstar in the making.”

She signed a label deal with 10K Projects and Capitol Records earlier this year.