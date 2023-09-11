Jermaine Dupri Tells Story Of DMX Robbing Reporter With Dog

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Jermaine Dupri has seen plenty in his still-ongoing career as a performer, producer, and music executive, and he’s celebrating the 30th anniversary of his iconic label, So So Def Records, this year. During a recent Instagram post dedicated to the anniversary, Jermaine Dupri shared a story of DMX robbing a music reporter with his dogs during the recording of Dupri’s debut studio album.

In a series titled “30th Anniversary Stories,” Jermaine Dupri is sharing some of the career highlights he’s accumulated over the years in his various roles along with his unique insider perspective in some of the biggest moments in the culture.

While recording his 1998 studio debut album Life in 1472, Dupri spoke about a visit he made to New York during the session recordings for the project and decided to hire a music reporter to capture the experience. Dupri couldn’t quite recall if the reporter worked for The Source but did send them to the recording studio where they encountered DMX.

Dupri goes on to say that DMX grilled the reporter then robbed them of their belongings via dog point, no guns or other weapons were involved. It isn’t known if the reporter recovered their goods or if Dupri did some damage control but the memory of the moment had the veteran exec chuckling.

Check out Jermaine Dupri and his wild DMX story in the Instagram video below.

Photo: Getty