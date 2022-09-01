Stacey Dash Emerges From Conservative Cocoon To Realize DMX Passed Away A Year Ago

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Stacey Dash most likely doesn’t consider herself a Hip-Hop head so she probably should be forgiven after just discovering that a favorite artist of hers has passed away. In a new video the actress posted to social media, Dash is seen in the clip reacting with heavy emotion over the death of the beloved rapper, DMX.

Taking both to TikTok and sharing the clip on Instagram, Stacey Dash, now 55, says she was strolling through TikTok to find a song and it was then she realized the rapper born Earl Simmons is no longer with us.

From Instagram:

I was strolling through #tiktok and found a #DMX song that has saved me many times. Suddenly it says #RIP i know I am late, i did not know he passed away, he #OD I am heartbroken – he was such a great guy. #devestated #staceydash #fyp #sober

As one can expect, Dash is currently getting cooked on social media, namely Twitter and Instagram, for not knowing that DMX passed in April of 2021. It’s so bad online now that even the king of online gaffes himself, Tyrese Gibson is joining in on the slander. Fans are pleading with Dash to delete the video but knowing her, she’s going to fight for her right to express her feelings strictly on her terms.

Others have also taken notice of Dash’s complexion, which, to observers, appears lighter than usual. We’re not touching that so make that determination for yourselves.

Check out the reaction to Stacey Dash just discovering DMX has passed away below.

Photo: Getty