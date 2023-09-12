Crab-Walking Escaped PA Fugitive Stole A .22 Caliber Rifle, Armed & Dangerous

The escaped convict who now infamously crab walked his way to freedom from a county prison last month is now officially armed and deadly.
According to TMZ, the manhunt for Danelo Cavalcante just got a lot more dangerous as authorities are now saying that someone who fit the description of the convicted murderer broke into a home in East Nantmeal Township where he was able to steal a rifle before the home owner opened fire and sent him running for his life.
TMZ reports:
The outlet reported the resident pulled a gun and fired 7 shots at someone who fit the description of Cavalcante. The burglar got the hell out of dodge, but not before he swiped the .22 Caliber rifle from inside the house.
We’re lowkey surprised the man is still in the state after all this time, but that’s his business.
What y’all think of this wild situation? Let us know in the comments section below.
-
Ye AKA Kanye West Allegedly Got His Mic Checked On Boat, Cheeks Out & Everything
-
Brother POLIGHT Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Teen Girl In Miami
-
B.G. Has Been Released From Prison, Birdman Among First To Greet Him
-
Brittany Renner Gave Charleston White A Lap Dance, X Thinks PJ Washington Is Tight
-
7 Black Musicians Who Died of AIDS [PHOTOS]
-
Mexican Rapper Lefty SM Killed In Guadalajara
-
12 Hilarious Times Martin Insulted Pam
-
BET Uncut Is Not Coming Back; Here's Its 15 Wildest Videos Anyway