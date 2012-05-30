Young Buck Reviews 50 Cent’s The Lost Tape

Oddly enough, Young Buck decided to give his two cents on 50 Cent‘s The Lost Tape. G-Unit’s second fallen angel tucks his pride to the side and gives the project his stamp of approval, only before previewing a track of his own.

There’s nothing wrong with a shameless plug.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Andre 3000 On The Set Of Jimi Hendrix Biopic [PHOTOS]

• Jamie Foxx Plays Freed Slave In Quentin Tarantino Directed Django Unchained [PHOTOS]

• French Montana ft. Drake, Rick Ross & Lil Wayne – “Pop Dat” BTS [PHOTOS]

• 5 Awkward Moments Involving Lauryn Hill [PHOTOS]

• The History Of The YMCMB vs. G.O.O.D. Music Cold War [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• 15 Flicks Of Rihanna Kissing People [PHOTOS]

• Stop The Lies: 10 Examples Why There Is No Such Thing As A Post-Racial America

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs Of 2012 So Far [LISTEN]

• 10 Rappers In The 40 & Over Club That Still Got The Glow

—

Photo: Def Sounds