The homeboy Vizzy pays homage to his hometown and legendary pro wrestler “Stone Cold” Steve Austin over Kendrick Lamar‘s smooth single. Rap and wrestling, that’s the s**t I do like. Hit the jump to listen and download.

XV – “Stone Cold (Freestyle)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Andre 3000 On The Set Of Jimi Hendrix Biopic [PHOTOS]

• Jamie Foxx Plays Freed Slave In Quentin Tarantino Directed Django Unchained [PHOTOS]

• French Montana ft. Drake, Rick Ross & Lil Wayne – “Pop Dat” BTS [PHOTOS]

• 5 Awkward Moments Involving Lauryn Hill [PHOTOS]

• The History Of The YMCMB vs. G.O.O.D. Music Cold War [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• 15 Flicks Of Rihanna Kissing People [PHOTOS]

• Stop The Lies: 10 Examples Why There Is No Such Thing As A Post-Racial America

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs Of 2012 So Far [LISTEN]

• 10 Rappers In The 40 & Over Club That Still Got The Glow