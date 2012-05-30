Cocaine 80s – Express OG EP [DOWNLOAD]

Cocaine 80s ended their hiatus and have been dropping heat ever since, with the likes of “Unchain Me/Love 3X” and more. The crew bundled all of their recent releases into the Express OG (FreEP). With No I.D. at the helm, James Fauntleroy, Common, and Makeba Riddick are bringing the game more soul than a sock with a hole.

Check out the tracklist and download link after the jump.

Queen To Be Take My Keys This Can’t Be A Crime Chain Glow f. Nas Unchain Me x Love3x Motivation

DOWNLOAD: Cocaine 80s – Express OG EP

Photo: Cocaine 80s