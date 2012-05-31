CLOSE
Watch Curren$y Live Tonight From Webster Hall! [STREAM]

If you can’t make it to Curren$y’s show tonight at Webster Hall, kick up your feet pop open your laptop and catch the live stream right here on Hip-Hop Wired. Show starts at 9:30 pm EST, so see you after the jump. 

