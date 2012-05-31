Watch Curren$y Live Tonight From Webster Hall! [STREAM]

If you can’t make it to Curren$y’s show tonight at Webster Hall, kick up your feet pop open your laptop and catch the live stream right here on Hip-Hop Wired. Show starts at 9:30 pm EST, so see you after the jump.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• The Simp Files: Rappers Who Famously Feuded Over Chicks

• Beyoncé Posts Pics Of Atlantic City Concert [PHOTOS]

• Andre 3000 On The Set Of Jimi Hendrix Biopic [PHOTOS]

• Jamie Foxx Plays Freed Slave In Quentin Tarantino Directed Django Unchained [PHOTOS]

• The History Of The YMCMB vs. G.O.O.D. Music Cold War [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• 15 Flicks Of Rihanna Kissing People [PHOTOS]

• Stop The Lies: 10 Examples Why There Is No Such Thing As A Post-Racial America

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs Of 2012 So Far [LISTEN]

• 10 Rappers In The 40 & Over Club That Still Got The Glow