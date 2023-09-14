Brandon Hunter, Former NBA Player, Dies At 42

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Brandon Hunter, a former NBA player who also had a lengthy career overseas, has died. Hunter played collegiately at Ohio University.

Brandon Hunter was born November 24, 1980, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and played high school ball at Withrow High School, where former NBA player and coach Tyrone Hill also played. According to a report from NBC News, Hunter’s passing was announced by his college alma mater this past Tuesday (September 12), and issued a moving statement for the Kermit Blosser Hall of Fame member.

From Ohio University:

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Brandon Hunter,” head men’s basketball coach Jeff Boals said. “Brandon was a phenomenal player at Ohio who went on to have a great pro career. He was up on campus last year, with his son, for his well-deserved induction into the Ohio University Athletics Hall of Fame. Brandon was a great ambassador for Ohio, a great teammate, a great competitor, and a great family man. Brandon had an infectious personality that touched many people along his journey and will be truly missed. We are thinking about and praying for his wife Mary and three children during this time.”

NBC News learned that Hunter collapsed after doing hot yoga at a facility in Orlando, Fla. according to statements from the family.

After playing two seasons in the NBA, Brandon Hunter played for several teams across Europe and Puerto Rico.

Photo: Sporting News Archive / Getty