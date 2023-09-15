Budweiser Releases ‘Word Up! Magazine’ In Tribute To The Notorious B.I.G.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

One of America’s most beloved beers is saluting one of the culture’s most beloved MC’s. Budweiser has just released an issue of Word Up! Magazine in tribute to The Notorious B.I.G..

As spotted on Hype Beast the King of Beers has partnered with the late great rapper’s estate to bring back one of Hip-Hop’s most influential publications. The co-branded effort celebrates the anniversary of his seminal debut Ready To Die. This limited-edition print highlights his brief but significant career while using some of the most iconic photographs of the “10 Crack Commandments” MC. Additionally, it will feature excerpts from his mother Voleta Wallace, his children, Angie Martinez and others.

“Christopher Wallace’s story is one of resilience, determination, and the belief in self that shaped him into the rap legend known as The Notorious B.I.G. During Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, Budweiser is proud to champion B.I.G.’s story, spirit and legacy through the reimagining of this iconic publication” a formal press release reads. “Dive deep into these pages; in every line and image, the story of B.I.G. awaits. From the gritty avenues of Brooklyn to the corners of the country, a legend in the making never quits.”

The first edition of the Budweiser Word Up! Magazine Notorious B.I.G. edition is available now at select retailers throughout the country. A deluxe edition is scheduled for a September 28 release. You can read about this special release here.