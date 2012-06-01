Hot 97 Continues Summer Jam Preparations Despite Rain Prediction

A little rain in the forecast won’t stop Hot 97’s annual Summer Jam from going off without a hitch. The radio station is putting the final touches on the yearly concert to be headlined by Nicki Minaj, and featuring appearances from Big Sean, Young Jeezy, Trey Songz, and French Montana.

The event marks a partnership between the station and Boost Mobile, who will live-stream the concert on the Internet. “We are rewriting internet history again this year by creating a nine-hour live stream of both the Hot 97 Summer Jam Festival Stage and Main Stage, the longest major Hip-Hop event ever streamed online,” said VP of Digital Programming, Lin Dai. “Through the Loud Digital Network, millions of hip hop fans will be able to tune in around the world and experience the ‘Super Bowl of hip hop’ first hand.”

A few leaders of Hip-Hop’s new school, including, A$AP Rocky, School Boy Q, and Azealia Banks, are also scheduled to hit the stage at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Hot 97’s Sumer Jam begins at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 3.

—

Photo: MP3 Waxx