Kanye West & Jay-Z Break Record For Most Times “Ns In Paris” Performed, In Paris [VIDEO]

During the European leg of their Watch The Throne tour, Kanye West and Jay-Z stopped by Paris, France in what can only be described as a Predictable inevitability. If you’ve asked yourself “What happens when The Throne performs N’s in Paris… In Paris?” well look no further because it finally happened. The Throne performed Ni%$as In Paris an arduous 11 straight times for the Paris audience, that included a crowd surfing Hit-Boy.

Celebs like Spike Lee, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Gwyneth Paltrow, The-Dream, Rita Ora, New York Knicks starting power forward and resident fade list nominee Amar’e Stoudamire and more were on hand to watch the duo perform cuts off their album Watch The Throne .

Lenny S was on hand to capture some of the highlights.

Watch footage of the performance below.

11 straight Ns in paris

Ham

Otis

All The Lights

By way of RapRadar

—

Photo: Lenny S