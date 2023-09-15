Goodbye Aquaman? Peep The Trailer To ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Though it’s rumored that studio execs over at Warner Bros. have absolutely no faith in Aquaman 2 and are said to be refraining from giving the movie a hard marketing push, the first full-length trailer actually seems like the James Wan directed epic could be an entertaining family-friendly film.

Starring Jason Momoa as the titular character, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom takes us back to the land (and sea) where Arthur Curry reigns as both king of Atlantis and head of his household as he’s now a father and husband to Mera (Amber Heard). Unfortunately for him the events of Aquaman come back to haunt him as Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II a.k.a Candyman) is out for revenge for the beatdown he took at the hands of the sea-loving superhero in the previous film. Armed with the magical Black Trident that puts him on the same power level of Aquaman (if not more), Black Manta is hellbent on not only destroying Aquaman’s home, but killing off his loved ones as well.

Someone must’ve said Black Manta’s name five times in the reflection of body of water or something.

Left with no choice but to turn to his brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) whom he had imprisoned for going against the throne, Aquaman and his big bro must now work together to take down this new threat as James Gunn made sure the Superman and Wonder Woman he knew no longer exist in this DCEU reality. Son literally had no other options.

Filled with pretty cool CGI underwater battles and some heartwarming family moments, the trailer to Aquaman 2 paint a pretty entertaining picture of what could be Jason Mamoa’s final performance as the King of Atlantis as it’s rumored he’ll be taking on the role of Lobo in James Gunn’s rebooted DCEU.

Check out the trailer to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it hits theaters on December 20 in the comments section below.