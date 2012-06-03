It seems like Jay Electronica’s charms have led to a millionaire heiress’ now impending divorce over in the UK. The Daily Mail reports that “Ben Goldsmith and his music producer wife Kate, who have three children, are to divorce after she embarked on a passionate love affair with an American rap singer named Jay Electronica.”

It turns out that earlier this week Ben Goldsmith, a multimillionaire, confronted his wife, daughter of late banker Amschel Rothschild and a music producer, about steamy text messages and e-mails he discovered between her and Jay Electronica. Kate tried to deny the affair until her husband said he found the messages on her phone. This is where we mention Electronica’s line from last year’s “Call Of Duty” record: “Brunch with the Rothschilds, dinner with the Carters…”

Said one of the Mall’s sources:

“She is obsessed with this chap called Jay Electronica who is one of her clients. She is always on the phone to him and out with him until four or five in the morning most nights. Sometimes she even stays with him.”

The report says that Electronica is signed to Kate’s Round Table record label with no mention of his Roc Nation ties beyond saying that the rapper has worked with Jay-Z. Read the rest of this truly bugged out story here.

Does this mean Jay Elec’s much delayed debut, Act II: Patents of Nobility (The Turn), will take even longer to drop?

Photo: Jay Electronica