Gwyneth Paltrow Catches The Internet Fade For Tweeting About “Ni**as In Paris”

Hanging around Jay-Z so much may have clouded Gwyneth Paltrow’s judgment. The Oscar winner ruffled feathers, for tweeting the title “Ni**as in Paris,” in reference to attending The Throne’s show in the city of lights, over the weekend.

Paltrow’s entire tweet read, “Ni**as in paris for real @mrteriusnash (the dream) tyty, beehigh,” alongside a photo. The 39-year-old was of course flooded with criticism, the origin of which she could not comprehend. “Hold up it’s the title of the song!” she tweeted, in response to a blogger.

This isn’t the first time that a white person has co-signed the Hit-Boy produced single. French presidential hopeful, Francois Hollande, used the song as his campaign anthem in attempt to appeal to young voters. Ironically, Hollande wasn’t met with the same response as Paltrow (perhaps because he didn’t actually say or write the n-word).

In her defense, “Ni**as in Paris” is the name of the song, but should she have known better?

—

Photo: Hanny Talker