Justin Bieber ft. Ludacris “All Around The World” [LISTEN]

Justin Bieber is giving his fans an early treat, releasing his new track “All Around The World,” ahead of schedule. The Ludacris-assisted single leaked to the ‘Net last month, possibly encouraging JB to release the track to iTunes Monday (June 4). The Bieb’s manager tweeted about the record, and likely caused a frenzy among million of teenage girls. “ @ justinbieber @ ludacris not sure why but i will take it. # ALLAROUNDTHEWORLD hit ITUNES early! it’s up now!” he wrote.

The dance record is produced by The Messengers, and marks the second time Luda has jumped on one of Bieber’s tracks. The 18-year-old’s forthcoming Believe release will feature a host of rap stars, including Nicki Minaj, and Drake.

Hit the link if you’d like to buy “All Around The World,” or take a listen below.

Photo: Rap-Up