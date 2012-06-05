BIG K.R.I.T. Visits The Combat Jack Show [LISTEN]

On the eve of his Live From The Underground album release, Big K.R.I.T. dropped by The Combat Jack Show. He explains why he stopped smoking weed and how he almost left the rap game to work on the railroad. Plus: Just Blaze talks about his ordeal of being locked up in a Paris jail cell and a special visit by the one and only Dallas Penn.

