Exclusive: A$AP Rocky Gives Update On LongLiveA$AP [VIDEO]

| 06.05.12
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Pretty Flacko, also known as A$AP Rocky kicked it with Hip-Hop Wired a few weeks back and gave us an update on his debut album LongLiveA$AP. He revealed a few of the producers he has already worked with as well as showing off some of his very rare threads. Hit the jump for the video. 
MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Joe Budden Tweets Pics From Pre-Summer Jam Pool Party [PHOTOS]

10 Reasons Why Hot 97’s Summer Jam Is Rap’s Wrestlemania

Reebok’s Marvel Sneaker Collection [PHOTOS]

Young Jeezy In The Studio With T.I., B.o.B. & More [PHOTOS]

Hip-Hop Clichés That Made MCs Stars, But Struggle Rappers Abuse

The Simp Files: Rappers Who Famously Feuded Over Chicks

The History Of The YMCMB vs. G.O.O.D. Music Cold War [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

15 Flicks Of Rihanna Kissing People [PHOTOS]

"Goldie" , A$AP Mob , A$AP Rocky , ASAP Mob , ASAP Rocky , exclusive , hit-boy , Long.Live.A$AP , longliveasap , love live a$ap , loveliveasap , VIDEO

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close