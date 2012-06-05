Exclusive: A$AP Rocky Gives Update On LongLiveA$AP [VIDEO]

Pretty Flacko, also known as A$AP Rocky kicked it with Hip-Hop Wired a few weeks back and gave us an update on his debut album LongLiveA$AP. He revealed a few of the producers he has already worked with as well as showing off some of his very rare threads. Hit the jump for the video.

