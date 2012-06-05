Lil’ Kim Wages A Twitter War Against Nicki Minaj And Foxy Brown [PHOTOS]

You knew this was coming. The Internet has been occupied with all things Nicki Minaj and Hot 97 for the last few days, so it only makes sense that Lil’ Kim weigh in on the performance that never actually happened.

As we reported, Minaj was scheduled to headline Hot 97’s Summer Jam, but pulled out because Peter Rosenberg dissed her music. Had she taken the stage, fans would have been treated to a surprise performance with, Foxy Brown, among others. Once the Queen Bee got word of Minaj’s attempt to unite with a fellow female rapper (and her one-time nemesis), she accused the Young Money Barbie of biting her style. “Hot damn ho here we go again. Monkey see monkey do,” she tweeted. “I heard the haters are joining forces against the Queen. LMAO !!!!”

Kim is currently on her Return of the Queen tour, and showed love for her fellow female rappers, bringing out Eve, and Missy Elliot, during her show in New York last, month. Being that she and Foxy have never really gotten along, and she and Minaj will probably never be friends, her response to their union is not surprising. “If u see anybody else doing it … Its not genuine …Know it’s only to copy and compete with me ……..” she added.

Rather than take the stage at Summer Jam, Minaj spent her night kicking back with Brown, Cam’ron, Beanie Man and more. One day later she had a heated exchange with Funkmaster Flex about choosing not to perform. During the conversation she noted Brown as being a “sister” for supporting her decision, and gave thanks to Lauryn Hill for expressing her opinion on the snub.

Click below to see the rest of the Queen’s tweets.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Joe Budden Tweets Pics From Pre-Summer Jam Pool Party [PHOTOS]

• 10 Reasons Why Hot 97’s Summer Jam Is Rap’s Wrestlemania

• Reebok’s Marvel Sneaker Collection [PHOTOS]

• Young Jeezy In The Studio With T.I., B.o.B. & More [PHOTOS]

• Hip-Hop Clichés That Made MCs Stars, But Struggle Rappers Abuse

• The Simp Files: Rappers Who Famously Feuded Over Chicks

• The History Of The YMCMB vs. G.O.O.D. Music Cold War [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• 15 Flicks Of Rihanna Kissing People [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Free’s World

1 2 3 4Next page »