Usher ft. A$AP Rocky – “Hot Thing” (Produced By The Neptunes) [LISTEN]

You know, on paper you would think this would be an automatic heat rock. That’s all I can say about this song really. The highly anticipated collaboration between Usher and A$AP Rocky produced by The Neptunes is here, so get a listen to “Hot Thing” below.

Make sure you check Hip-Hop Wired’s interview with That Pretty MF, too

