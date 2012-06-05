CLOSE
Home > ASAP Rocky

Usher ft. A$AP Rocky – “Hot Thing” (Produced By The Neptunes) [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

You know, on paper you would think this would be an automatic heat rock. That’s all I can say about this song really. The highly anticipated collaboration between Usher and A$AP Rocky produced by The Neptunes is here, so get a listen to “Hot Thing” below.

Make sure you check Hip-Hop Wired’s interview with That Pretty MF, too

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Joe Budden Tweets Pics From Pre-Summer Jam Pool Party [PHOTOS]

10 Reasons Why Hot 97’s Summer Jam Is Rap’s Wrestlemania

Reebok’s Marvel Sneaker Collection [PHOTOS]

Young Jeezy In The Studio With T.I., B.o.B. & More [PHOTOS]

Hip-Hop Clichés That Made MCs Stars, But Struggle Rappers Abuse

The Simp Files: Rappers Who Famously Feuded Over Chicks

The History Of The YMCMB vs. G.O.O.D. Music Cold War [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

15 Flicks Of Rihanna Kissing People [PHOTOS]

ASAP Rocky , hot thing , jim jonsin , let me see , looking for myself , maybach music group , the neptunes , WIRED TRACKS

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close