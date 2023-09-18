Teyana Taylor Announces Separation From Iman Shumpert

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Love is dead. Okay, not really, but Teyana Taylor did announce that she has separated from her husband Iman Shumpert.

The singer took to Instagram on Sunday (Sept. 18) to let her followers know that at least for now, the former NBA player and her had parted ways after seven years of marriage, and a pair of children. In a lengthy caption of.a photo of the couple in happier times, she explained the relationship’s turn—and was adamant it was not due to cheating. .

“AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure,” she wrote. “We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT.”

Taylor went on to say that the only reason she is commenting on her business is because the “narratives” in the rumor mill were getting out of hand.

No word from Shump on his side of things via his socials, for now.