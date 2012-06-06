50 Cent ft. Kidd Kidd – “Get Busy” [VIDEO]

50 Cent drops a video for “Get Busy,” featuring Kidd Kidd, off his The Lost Tape project. Ferrari rapping while stuntin’ with a pair of Mercedes-Benz SLS’s. Also, for the record, those are “gullwing” doors, not “suicide” doors.

Curtis will be seen kicking it with Oprah Winfrey on an episode of her Oprah’s Next Chapter series this weekend. Watch the clip for the 45 Music produced “Get Busy” after the break.

Photo: YouTube