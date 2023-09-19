RICO Rudy Giuliani Sued By Former Lawyer For $1.36 Million In Unpaid Bills

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For a while now it’s been reported that Donald Trump’s former right-hand man, Rudy Giuliani is allegedly strapped for cash and has been begging the Insurrectionist-In-Chief to help him pay off his mounting legal bills (Trump has refused thus far beyonce a fundraiser).

Now it seems like the man once referred to as “America’s Mayor” is going to continue to need legal assistance, hence more legal bills, as his former lawyer is suing him for the cash he’s owed for defending Rudy in a court of law for his efforts to overturn the 2020 Presidential election. According to Daily Kos Robert Costello and his law firm, Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP have filed a lawsuit against the embattled former mayor claiming that Rudy Giuliani owes them a whopping $1.36 million in fees.

The suit states that Rudy has coughed up $214,000 to date and that the last time they saw a dime was on September 14 when Rudy slipped them $10,000 after Donald Trump hosted a $100,000-a-plate fundraiser for Rudy Giuliani at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club to help pay off his legal fees.

Keep in mind, Donald Trump only agreed to host the fundraiser after rumors began to swirl that Giuliani would turn states evidence and testify against Donald Trump to keep from having to hire more lawyers to fight the charges. That being said, if it was $100K a plate, how did only $10,000 make its way to his lawyers’ fee? Did only a portion of a person show up and pay?

Daily Kos reports:

Costello, a partner at Davidoff Hutcher & Citron, was Giuliani’s lawyer from November 2019 to July 2023. He represented Giuliani in matters ranging from an investigation into his business dealings in Ukraine, which resulted in an FBI raid on his home and office in April 2021, to state and federal probes of his work in the wake of Trump’s 2020 election loss.

Costello and his firm said in their lawsuit that they also helped represent Giuliani in various civil lawsuits filed against him and in disciplinary proceedings that led to the suspension of his law licenses in Washington, D.C., and New York.

Giuliani could be on the hook for a massive financial penalty after a judge held him liable last month in a defamation lawsuit brought by two Georgia election workers who say he falsely accused them of fraud. The judge has already ordered Giuliani and his businesses to pay more than $130,000 in legal fees for the women.

It’s not looking good for Rudy out there, but at the end of the day, you reap what you sow, right?

Rudy’s been doing the most to get some money in his pocket from selling custom video messages on Cameo for $200 (you gotta wonder who purchased that) to putting his Manhattan apartment up for sale at the tune of $6.5 million. The man has even resorted to representing himself in legal matters to save some money, but given his rumored alcohol addictions and habit of lying like he was related to the Trump family, that didn’t bold too well for him.

But that’s not the end of his legal issues as he has other fish to fry that has the potential to burn him to a crisp when it’s all said and done.

Last year, a judge threatened Giuliani with jail in a dispute over money owed to Judith, his third ex-wife. Giuliani said he was making progress paying the debt, which she said totaled more than $260,000.

In May, a woman who said she worked for Giuliani sued him, alleging he owed her nearly $2 million in unpaid wages and he had coerced her into sex. Giuliani denied the allegations.

Good luck with all that, Rudy. LOL.