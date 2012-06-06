David Banner – “Malcolm X (A Song To Me)” [VIDEO]

David Banner drops the visual for the latest release off his S*x, Drugs & Video Games album, “Malcolm X (A Song To Me).” The Mississippi rapper spits some serious sociopolitical commentary, made more powerful by historical images showcasing America’ s long-standing racial divide.

Hit the jump to view the video, and make sure to listen closely to the lyrics. Powerful stuff.

Photo: Hype Trak