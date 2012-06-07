Lauryn Hill Charged With Failing To Pay Taxes On Over $1.6 Million In Earnings

Lauryn Hill has found herself in tax trouble. The New Jersey native has been charged with failing to pay taxes on $1.6 million in earning, U.S. Attorney Paul J. Fishman, announced Thursday (June 7).

According to Fishman, the 37-year-old mother of six, failed to file taxes in 2005, 2006, and 2007. Hill faces a $100,000 fine for each of the three charges.

While much of her income comes from royalties, she also owns four corporations: Creations Music, Inc., L.H. Productions 2001 Inc., Boogie Tours, Inc., and Studio 22 Inc.

The singer took the stage at Hot 97’s annual Summer Jam last weekend, where she performed alongside Nas–who has had his fair share of tax issues. Following the show, the multi-Grammy winner also came to the defense of Nicki Minaj who was billed to headline the show but pulled out after she was dissed by radio personality, Peter Rosenberg.

At press time, Hills attorney, Nathan Hochman of Bingham McCutchen, did not respond to Hip-Hop Wired’s request for comment. She is due to appear in court June 29.

—

Photo: SBTV