Freeway ft. Young Chris – “Real S**t” [VIDEO]

Freeway and Young Chris kick some knowledge about the rap industry on the aptly titled, “Real S**t.” Young folks listen up and take notes. This will be on Free’s upcoming project, Freedom Of Speech. 

