Dame D.O.L.L.A “Paid In Full,” MIKE, Wiki & The Alchemist “Mayors A Cop” & More | Daily Visuals 9.20.23

Damian Lillard has been trying to show and prove that he’s the best NBA player/Rapper since the legendary Shaquille O’Neal (that man went platinum a few times) and to help him prove that point he’s recruited one of the rap game’s most prolific rhymers for his latest video.

Linking up with Cam’ron for his visuals to “Paid In Full,” Dame D.O.L.L.A. recreates scenes from the cult classic film of the same name and takes on the role of Ace (played by Wood Harris in the movie) and lives the life of the legendary Harlem drug lords without any illegal paraphernalia being distributed in the video. The man is still an NBA player and has to play it safe, b. Cam couldn’t bless the man with a quick 16 though?

Elsewhere The Alchemist continues to produce some soulful heat and in the clip to “Mayors A Cop,” MIKE and Wiki roam the streets of New York from day to night while spitting their bars and taking in the atmosphere of the City That Never Sleeps.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lighter Shade of Brown, Valiant, and more.

DAME D.O.L.L.A ft. TOBE NWIGWE – “PAID IN FULL”

MIKE, WIKI & THE ALCHEMIST – “MAYORS A COP”

LIGHTER SHADE OF BROWN – “SUNSETS”

SUGARHILL DDOT – “STRESSED OUT”

VALIANT – “CRYPTO”

JAY FIZZLE – “DICKIE SET”

YUNGEEN ACE – “ROADKILL”

NOODAH05 – “SEE IT FALL”