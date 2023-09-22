Blueface “Baby Momma Drama,” Sexyy Red ft. Lil Durk “Hellcats SRTs 2” & More | Daily Visuals 9.21.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Earlier this month Chrisean Rock gave birth to Blueface’s seed, Chrisean Malone, and while Blueface doubted the baby was his early in her pregnancy, he seems to have come around to the notion that he is in fact the baby’s daddy.

Embracing fatherhood as only he can, Blueface comes through with some new visuals to “Baby Momma Drama” in which he and Chrisean Rock groove together from the kitchen to the gas station before Blue takes a bathroom break to drop some of his “other kids” off at the pool. That wasn’t necessary, b.

Out in St. Louis, Sexyy Red rolls out the red carpet for her Chiraq fam and in her clip to “Hellcats SRTs 2,” she and Lil Durk roll around town while flossing stacks of blue paper like bosses with money to burn. They balling out there.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Torae and Marco Polo, Jay Critch, and more.

BLUEFACE – “BABY MOMMA DRAMA”

SEXYY RED FT. LIL DURK – “HELLCATS SRTS 2”

TORAE & MARCO POLO – “THE RETURN”

JAY CRITCH – “CLUTCH”

2FEETBINO & BABYDRILL – “STARSTRUCK”

DABOII – “DROP PIN”

264 QUEZ – “MY TIME”

KIRKO BANGZ – “FORGET ME NOT”