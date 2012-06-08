Chris Brown Rocks Throwback “Snow Beach” Polo Jacket On The Today Show [VIDEO]

Chris Brown rocked The Today Show on NBC today and threw it back with a vintage “Snow Beach” Polo jacket. He also ran through a slew of his hits including “Forever,” “Yeah 3x,” and “Turn Up The Music.” Check ti out after the jump.

Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

