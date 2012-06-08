Ice Age: Continental Drift Trailer Featuring Drake & Nicki Minaj [VIDEO]

Drake and Nicki Minaj will be playing mammoths Ethan and Hailey in the third installment of the animated film, Ice Age. Hitting theaters July 13th, check out the trailer after the jump.

