Eminem To Re-Release ‘Relapse’

Eminem’s track record for the year has been extensive with him winning EMA and VMA awards along with leading Hip-Hop in AMA nominations. Now as the year winds down to a close, he’s leaving his devotees with one last taste of his music until a new year begins.

Em’s Relapse album sold over 1 million copies worldwide and now he’s hoping to bring the buzz back to that project with a re-release.

Em is re-releasing a deluxe version of his Relapse album titled Relapse: Refill. The Refill will include seven new tracks and be packaged as a double disc. Also blessing the project will be Just Blaze and his old associate and comrade Mr. ‘Before I Self Destruct’ 50 Cent.

Eminem’s Relapse:Refill hits stores December 22.

The sequel to Relapse, Relapse 2, will not hit stores until next year.