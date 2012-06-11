50 Cent Sheds Tears On Oprah’s Next Chapter, Says Feud Was “Strategy” [VIDEO]

50 Cent and Oprah Winfrey lets bygones be bygones and sat down for an intimate conversation. The episode of Oprah’s Next Chapter where Fif and O have their intimate sit down in the home of the former’s grandparents aired yesterday.

Peep Ferrari and Winfrey have a wide ranging convo that touches on the Queens rapper’s runaway success, 50 Cent vs. Curtis Jackson and even their “feud.” “I would see moments where you would discuss your feelings on the culture, and everything that was wrong with the culture was what was on my CD,” said Fif.

Also, the Queens rapper gets emotional when discussing being raised by his grandmother (the clip on the next page). Nice, insightful interview right here. “Either pray or worry, don’t do both.”

https://dailymotion.com/video/xrgdi2_oprah-s-next-chapter-curtis-50-cent-jackson-june-10-2012-1-2_shortfilms

