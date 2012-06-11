Drake Accused Of Wearing A $300K Stolen Rolex

Rappers have been known to rock fake jewelry, but Drizzy may have taken it to a whole new level. The Ice Age: Continental Drift star is being accused of owning a stolen Rolex, reports the New York Post.

A Manhattan lawyer is suing the New York City jeweler whom he claims sold his $300,000 Rolex to Drake without his permission. James McMillan, asserts that he purchased the rose-gold Presidential Rolex from Rafaello & Co. back in 2009. Once he went to pick up the expensive watch, which he dropped off to have cleaned, McMillan was informed by a store employee that the Rolex was sold to Drake.

The 25-year-old rapper wears the watch on the cover of his Take Care album, but sources close to the Toronto native maintain that he has “never heard of” the jeweler, and got the watch directly from Rolex.

Hip-Hop Wired reached out to Drake’s people, who did not respond to a request for comment.

Photo: AP