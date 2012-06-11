Kendrick Lamar & Ab-Soul Freestyle Over Nas’ “Daughters” On Invasion Radio [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar and Ab-Soul recently appeared on Green Lantern‘s Invasion Radio show. It wouldn’t be a true appearance if the Black Hippy affiliates weren’t put “On Da Spot,” right? The two MCs were up to the challenge, as they decimated Nas‘ “Daughters.”

Check the footage after the jump.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

$sb(“hhpw007_63552f7f7a716be38aea8e3820dc14af”,{“sbFeed”:{“partnerId”:258,”type”:”youtube”,”contentId”:”1OYaVgc0qa4″,”cname”:”bossip”},”style”:{“width”:480,”height”:400}});

http://www.google.com/jsapigoogle.load(“ima”, “1”);

—

Photo: Rap Genius