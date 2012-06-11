50 Cent ft. Kidd Kidd – “OJ” [VIDEO]

Another day, another video for 50 Cent. This time the clip is for the Mike-Will produced “OJ,” featuring his new artist Kidd Kidd, off that The Lost Tape Gangsta Grillz project with DJ Drama.

Last night we see fifth shedding a tear on Oprah’s Next Chapter and today he’s rocking an orange jump suit, and eating Cheez-Its and hugging up on female CO’s, in the bing. 50 Cent’s next album is due out…ahh, who knows. Watch the video for “OJ” below, though.



http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//

http://www.google.com/jsapi//

Photo: YouTube